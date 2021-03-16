Science News Roundup: China eventually wants astronauts to stay on moon for long periods of time; HK scientist develops retinal scan technology to identify early childhood autism and more

Left Menu

mRNA vaccines spur lymph nodes for longer-term protection; COVID-19 test accuracy may vary by time of day

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2021 02:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 02:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

HK scientist develops retinal scan technology to identify early childhood autism

A Hong Kong scientist has developed a method to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to scan retinas of children as young as six to detect early autism or the risk of autism and hopes to develop a commercial product this year. Retinal eye scanning can help to improve early detection and treatment outcomes for children, said Benny Zee, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

China eventually wants astronauts to stay on moon for long periods of time

Once China establishes a lunar research station, its astronauts will stay on the moon for long periods of time as they conduct scientific studies, state media reported on Sunday, citing the architect of China's lunar programme. China has mapped out a series of uncrewed missions this decade, including the setting up of a robotic base to explore the moon's south polar region, ahead of manned landings.

mRNA vaccines spur lymph nodes for longer-term protection; COVID-19 test accuracy may vary by time of day

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. mRNA vaccines spur lymph nodes for longer-term protection

