Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Former Swiss soccer captain retrains as a watchmaker; Drenched in purple, South Korean islands draw tourists

Former Swiss soccer captain retrains as a watchmaker Switzerland's former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner may have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has now started a new venture - training to become a watchmaker. Lichtsteiner, who made 108 appearances for the Swiss national side, has started an internship lasting up to six months at Zurich firm Maurice de Mauriac.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 02:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Former Swiss soccer captain retrains as a watchmaker; Drenched in purple, South Korean islands draw tourists
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Drenched in purple, South Korean islands draw tourists

Dressed all in purple, bent-over women held long rakes aloft as they walked in a line to a lavender field to carry out some pruning on an island in southwest South Korea. Inspired by their native balloon flower, residents of the Banwol and Bakji Islands, known as the 'Purple Islands', have painted their houses, roads and bridges in shades of the hue, and planted purple flowers such as lavender and asters to transform their town into a tourist attraction.

Former Swiss soccer captain retrains as a watchmaker

Switzerland's former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner may have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has now started a new venture - training to become a watchmaker. Lichtsteiner, who made 108 appearances for the Swiss national side, has started an internship lasting up to six months at Zurich firm Maurice de Mauriac.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Independent UN expert says ‘tsunami of hate’ targeting minorities must be tackled

The Holocaust did not start with the gas chambers, it started with hate speech against a minority, warned Fernand de Varennes, the UN Special Rapporteur on minority issues.Social media have become platforms for the spread of hate, prejudi...

Brazil coronavirus deaths rise by 1,015 on Monday

Brazil on Monday registered 1,015 new coronavirus deaths, the Health Ministry said, totaling 279,286 dead since the pandemic began.Confirmed cases rose by 36,239 to 11,519,609....

Tesla names Musk 'Technoking' in cryptic regulatory filing

Tesla Inc added Technoking of Tesla to billionaire Chief Executive Officer Elon Musks list of official titles on Monday, in a regulatory filing that also named finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn Master of Coin.The electric-car maker did not exp...

Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous legal team sought to admit more evidence contesting the U.S. governments account of her fraud case in a Canadian court on Monday, promising it was the final attempt days after the judge threw out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021