mRNA vaccines spur lymph nodes for longer-term protection; COVID-19 test accuracy may vary by time of day The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 10:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. HK scientist develops retinal scan technology to identify early childhood autism

A Hong Kong scientist has developed a method to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to scan retinas of children as young as six to detect early autism or the risk of autism and hopes to develop a commercial product this year. Retinal eye scanning can help to improve early detection and treatment outcomes for children, said Benny Zee, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. China eventually wants astronauts to stay on moon for long periods of time

Once China establishes a lunar research station, its astronauts will stay on the moon for long periods of time as they conduct scientific studies, state media reported on Sunday, citing the architect of China's lunar programme. China has mapped out a series of uncrewed missions this decade, including the setting up of a robotic base to explore the moon's south polar region, ahead of manned landings.

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. mRNA vaccines spur lymph nodes for longer-term protection

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

U.S. will work on denuclearization of North Korea with allies - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States would continue to work with allies towards the denuclearization of North Korea.Blinken made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu...

Olafur Darri Olafsson, Alex Dimitriades board 'The Tourist' series

The Missing actor Olafur Darri Olafsson and The Principal actor Alex Dimitriades have joined the cast of the mystery thriller The Tourist for streaming platform HBO Max, fronted by Jamie Dornan.The six-part Australia-set series is penned by...

China approves a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Center for Disease Control, adding to its arsenal.Gao Fu, the head of Chinas CDC, led the development of a protein subunit vaccine that w...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now India widens curbs as infections top 20,000 for 6th dayIndia reported 24,492 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the sixth straight day of more than 20,000 infections, as curbs to tr...
