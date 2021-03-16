Left Menu

U.S. tells China to improve ties with Australia, U.S. official

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, the U.S. president's Indo-Pacific coordinator, Kurt Campbell, said China's "economic coercion" of Australia had been raised in every meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials and "will be underscored in interactions in Anchorage later this week". U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councillor Wang Yi on March 18 in Alaska, the first high-level in-person contact between the two countries under the Biden administration.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 16-03-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 10:59 IST
The Biden administration has told China that normalizing relations with Australia are a precondition to Washington taking any substantial step towards improving relations with Beijing, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday. In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, the U.S. president's Indo-Pacific coordinator, Kurt Campbell, said China's "economic coercion" of Australia had been raised in every meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials and "will be underscored in interactions in Anchorage later this week".

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councillor Wang Yi on March 18 in Alaska, the first high-level in-person contact between the two countries under the Biden administration. "We have made clear that the U.S. is not prepared to improve relations in a bilateral and separate context at the same time that a close and dear ally is being subjected to a form of economic coercion," Campbell told The Sydney Morning Herald in an interview published on Tuesday.

Campbell said Biden had told Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison "that we stood together on this" during the meeting of the Quad group of leaders, which also included Japan and India, on Friday. "We are fully aware of what's going on and we are not prepared to take substantial steps to improve relations until those policies are addressed and a more normal interplay between Canberra and Beijing is established," said Campbell.

Tensions between Australia and China have been high for the past year after Canberra called for an international investigation into the source of the COVID-19 pandemic and Beijing responded with trade reprisals on Australian coal, wine, barley, live seafood, beef, and timber. Campbell told the newspaper it was not only Australia that had been a target of "this undeclared kind of steps", but also the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Japan.

