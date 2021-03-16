Left Menu

Gold rises marginally by Rs 45

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 15:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Gold rose marginally by Rs 45 to Rs 44,481 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 44,436 per 10 gram.

Likewise, silver also gained Rs 116 to Rs 66,740 per kilogram from Rs 66,624 per kilogram in the previous trade.

''Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were up by Rs 45 supported by steady COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) gold prices,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally lower at USD 1,730 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.11 per ounce.

