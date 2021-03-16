Left Menu

Two elephants found dead in forest in TN

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:12 IST
Two elephants found dead in forest in TN
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two elephants, including a two-year-old, were found dead at two places in the district in the last 24 hours, Forest department sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, a boy who had gone to fetch firewood in a forest area in Boluvampatti noticed the elephant lying dead in Attukal tribal area and informed the department on March 15.

The department officials, including a veterinarian, rushed to the spot, five km outside the forest area, in the evening.

The officials suspect that the death was due to a fall from a height and the incident might have occurred two to three days ago.

In another incident, a wild elephant was found dead with injuries in an area coming under Valparai forest range on the evening of March 15.

On receipt of information, senior officials from Anamalai Tiger Reserve and a veterinarian from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve rushed to the spot on Tuesday morning and carried out an autopsy, and buried there itself.

The death could have been due to a fight between two wild elephants, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New piece of Dead Sea Scrolls jigsaw discovered after 60 years

Israeli archaeologists racing against treasure hunters to search caves near the Dead Sea have discovered a trove of artefacts, including fragments of a biblical text, the like of which has not been seen for decades.The finds, preserved by t...

Burqa ban just a 'proposal', Sri Lanka says after criticism from allies

Sri Lanka said on Tuesday a call to ban the wearing of the burqa was merely a proposal, following criticism from regional allies ahead of a crucial United Nations vote on human rights in the island nation.Sri Lankas minister for public secu...

Alita: Battle Angel 2 updates, Rosa Salazar likes to play Alita till last breath

After the release of the cyberpunk action film, Alita Battle Angel in 2019, fans want to see the return of their most beloved heroine Alita played by Rosa Salazar in Alita Battle Angel 2. An online group activated a petition known as Alita ...

World News Roundup: UK police officer to go on trial in October; North Korea tells news U.S. administration to cease war games and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.UK police officer to go on trial in October over womans murderA serving British police officer is set to go on trial in October accused of the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard whose kill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021