Science News Roundup: HK scientist develops retinal scan technology and mRNA vaccines spur lymph nodes for longer-term protection

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

HK scientist develops retinal scan technology to identify early childhood autism

Advertisement

A Hong Kong scientist has developed a method to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to scan retinas of children as young as six to detect early autism or the risk of autism and hopes to develop a commercial product this year. Retinal eye scanning can help to improve early detection and treatment outcomes for children, said Benny Zee, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

mRNA vaccines spur lymph nodes for longer-term protection; COVID-19 test accuracy may vary by time of day

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. mRNA vaccines spur lymph nodes for longer-term protection

(With inputs from agencies.)