PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:29 IST
Mercury touches 32.1 deg C in Delhi

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 32.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is predicted to rise to 35 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

Light rain is likely on Thursday, the IMD said.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the ''poor'' category. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 258, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ''poor'', 301-400 ''very poor'' and 401-500 ''severe'', while an AQI above 500 falls in the ''severe plus'' category.

