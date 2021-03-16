Scoreboard of the third T20 International between India and England here on Tuesday.

India Rohit Sharma c Archer b Wood 15 KL Rahul b Wood 0 Ishan Kishan c Buttler b Jordan 4 Virat Kohli not out 77 Rishabh Pant run out 25 Shreyas Iyer c Malan b Wood 9 Hardik Pandya c Archer b Jordan 17 Extras (b-1, lb-5, w-3) 9 Total (For 6 wickets, 20 Overs) 156 Fall of Wickets: 1-7, 2-20, 3-24, 4-64, 5-86, 6-156 Bowling: Adil Rashid 4-0-26-0, Jofra Archer 4-0-32-0, Mark Wood 4-0-31-3, Chris Jordan 4-1-35-2, Ben Stokes 2-0-12-0, Sam Curran 2-0-14-0. (MORE) PTI KHS KHS

