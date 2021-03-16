Left Menu

Scoreboard: India vs England, 3rd T20I

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Scoreboard of the third T20I between India and England here on Tuesday.

India Innings: Rohit Sharma c Jofra Archer b Mark Wood 15 KL Rahul b Mark Wood 0 Ishan Kishan c Jos Buttler b Chris Jordan 4 Virat Kohli not out 77 Rishabh Pant run out (Jos Buttler/Sam Curran) 25 Shreyas Iyer c Malan b Mark Wood 9 Hardik Pandya c Jofra Archer b Chris Jordan 17 Extras: (B-1, LB-5, W-3) 9 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 156 Fall of Wickets: 7-1, 20-2, 24-3, 64-4, 86-5, 156-6 Bowler: Adil Rashid 4-0-26-0, Jofra Archer 4-0-32-0, Mark Wood 4-0-31-3, Chris Jordan 4-0-35-2, Ben Stokes 2-0-12-0, Sam Curran 2-0-14-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

