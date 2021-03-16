Left Menu

Requested accountant general for audit of Faridabad, Gurgaon civic bodies: Vij in Haryana Assembly

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:44 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@anilvijminister)

Haryana minister Anil Vij has written to the state's accountant general (AG) for an audit after receiving complaints of irregularities from the Faridabad and the Gurgaon municipal corporations, the Assembly was informed on Tuesday.

Responding to a question during the Question Hour, Vij, who holds the Urban Local Bodies portfolio among others, said his request to the AG to audit the records of the last five years of both the corporations has been accepted.

''In this regard, all the facts will be revealed after the receipt of the audit report,'' the minister said in the Assembly.

Replying to another question, he said any irregularity related to the installation of LEDs in Faridabad would be investigated by a high-level committee.

Additionally, a committee constituted under the chairmanship of the chief engineer of Faridabad is already investigating irregularities in LED street lights, Vij said.

Transport and Mines and Geology Minister Mool Chand Sharma, responding to a question on illegal mining, asserted that it will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

''The strict stance of the state government on the subject has resulted in collection of revenue of about Rs 905 crore during the year 2020-21,'' he said.

Seven mines on the riverbed are operational in Radaur constituency, and no contractor is mining outside the contract area, Sharma said.

Replying to a question on the old civil hospital in Gurgaon, Vij, the state's health minister, said a proposal is under consideration to renovate the building and upgrade it to a 500-bed facility.

He said the building is currently in a dilapidated condition, and construction work will start upon completion of all necessary formalities.

In reply to another question, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said MLAs who send estimates of development work of up to Rs 5 crore for their constituencies to the Panchayat Department on time will get their work completed as soon as possible.

On December 20, 2019, Chief Minister M L Khattar made an announcement under which MLAs can recommend development work of up to Rs 5 crore in their respective constituencies, the deputy CM said.

Under this scheme, projects worth up to Rs 239.03 crore have been approved so far, he added.

Chautala said MLAs of seven assembly segments who are yet to send an estimate of development work for their respective areas have been requested to do so to enable the release of funds.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

