Mumbai: Fire rages in Goregaon slum even after 5 hours

A fire that broke out in a slum in Khadakpada area in suburban Goregaon at around 6:50pm on Tuesday continued to rage at midnight, though there were no reports of injuries from the incident, civic officials said.

The fire was reported in Samna Parivar locality and is restricted to a few scrap godowns and shanties over an area of 15,000-20,000 square feet, they added.

An official said 12 fire engines and seven water jetties had been deployed to douse the blaze.

