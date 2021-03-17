Left Menu

Rajasthan govt to set up 100 nursery sports academies to give opportunity to children: Chandna

The Rajasthan government will set up 100 nursery sports academies to give an opportunity to children to play in their districts in the academies, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Ashok Chandna said.In response to the discussion on the cut motion in the state assembly, he said that 100 nursery academies will be set up in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-03-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 01:04 IST
The Rajasthan government will set up 100 nursery sports academies to give an opportunity to children to play in their districts in the academies, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Ashok Chandna said.

In response to the discussion on the cut motion in the state assembly, he said that 100 nursery academies will be set up in the state. Children will be given opportunity to play in their districts in the academies, which will be developed from the available resources. He informed that a large number of private sports academies are running in the state, and complaints of charging arbitrary fees is common. To curb such activities, now rules and provisions will also be made by the Sports Department for private sports academies so that there is no injustice to the players, Chandna said. The minister said that the highest prize money in the country is being given to the medal winners in Olympic, Asian, Commonwealth in Rajasthan. The state government has benefited the players by providing Rs 21.77 crore in their bank accounts in two years, he said.

Chandna said that a rehabilitation center will be built in the state at a cost of Rs 16 crores for the players who get injured and unable to take part in competitions. Also, 100 residency schools will be opened in the state to impart sports training at a young age.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

