Left Menu

Science News Roundup: HK scientist develops retinal scan technology to identify early childhood autism; COVID-19 test accuracy may vary by time of day and more

mRNA vaccines spur lymph nodes for longer-term protection Primordial lightning strikes may have helped life emerge on Earth The emergence of the Earth's first living organisms billions of years ago may have been facilitated by a bolt out of the blue - or perhaps a quintillion of them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 02:27 IST
Science News Roundup: HK scientist develops retinal scan technology to identify early childhood autism; COVID-19 test accuracy may vary by time of day and more
Representative Image. Image Credit: Videoblocks

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

HK scientist develops retinal scan technology to identify early childhood autism

A Hong Kong scientist has developed a method to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to scan retinas of children as young as six to detect early autism or the risk of autism and hopes to develop a commercial product this year. Retinal eye scanning can help to improve early detection and treatment outcomes for children, said Benny Zee, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

mRNA vaccines spur lymph nodes for longer-term protection; COVID-19 test accuracy may vary by time of day

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

mRNA vaccines spur lymph nodes for longer-term protection Primordial lightning strikes may have helped life emerge on Earth

The emergence of the Earth's first living organisms billions of years ago may have been facilitated by a bolt out of the blue - or perhaps a quintillion of them. Researchers said on Tuesday that lightning strikes during the first billion years after the planet's formation roughly 4.5 billion years ago may have freed up phosphorus required for the formation of biomolecules essential to life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Watford stay on course for promotion as Swansea lose

Watford boosted their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League with a 4-1 win at struggling Rotherham United in the English Championship second-tier on Tuesday while Swansea City suffered a setback in a 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth. ...

Three killed, over 1,000 hurt as Iranians celebrate fire festival

At least three people were killed and more than 1,000 were hurt as crowds across Iran leaped over bonfires and fireworks in an annual fire festival ahead of the Iranian New Year, state media reported early on Wednesday. Of the 1,030 injured...

Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli attack around Damascus - statement

A Syrian military statement said that Israel launched an attack on targets in the vicinity of Damascus on Tuesday but air defenses managed to shoot down a number of missiles.At exactly 2235 pm today, the Israeli enemy carried out an aggress...

Japan Inc to offer lowest pay rises in 8 years as pandemic bites

Japanese companies are set to offer the lowest wage increases in eight years as labour talks wrap up on Wednesday, in a sign the COVID-19 pandemic is putting an end to the benefits brought on by former premier Shinzo Abes stimulus policies....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021