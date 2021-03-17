Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Drenched in purple, South Korean islands draw tourists; Czech chimps go wild for zoo Zoom and more

Former Swiss soccer captain retrains as a watchmaker Switzerland's former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner may have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has now started a new venture - training to become a watchmaker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 02:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Drenched in purple, South Korean islands draw tourists; Czech chimps go wild for zoo Zoom and more
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Czech chimps go wild for zoo Zoom

We humans may be tiring of video calls, Zoom birthdays and streamed performances, but the chimps at two Czech zoos are just starting to enjoy their new live online linkup. To make up for the lack of interaction with visitors since the attractions closed in December under COVID-19 restrictions, the chimpanzees at Safari Park Dvur Kralove and the troop at a zoo in Brno, 150 km away, can now watch one another's daily lives on giant screens.

England footballers' wives up the ante in 'WAGatha Christie' court battle

The stakes rose on Tuesday in a courtroom battle between the wives of former England football stars Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy as new vitriol emerged and a judge described mounting legal fees as "extraordinarily large". Rebekah Vardy is suing her former friend Coleen Rooney for libel after Rooney accused her on Twitter and Instagram of leaking stories about her private life to the Sun tabloid newspaper. Vardy denies the leaks and says Rooney's accusation harmed her reputation and led to her being the target of abuse.

Pricey cats: six felines confiscated in Thai drug network raid

Six pedigree cats valued at thousands of dollars were confiscated in a Thai drug network raid on suspicion they were being used to launder money, police said on Tuesday, as animal rights activists protested a plan to auction them off. The cats, including five of the Scottish Fold breed and one Bengal, were confiscated on Monday following a raid at a house in Thailand's Rayong province that belonged to a woman suspected of involvement in drug trafficking.

Drenched in purple, South Korean islands draw tourists

Dressed all in purple, bent-over women held long rakes aloft as they walked in a line to a lavender field to carry out some pruning on an island in southwest South Korea. Inspired by their native balloon flower, residents of the Banwol and Bakji Islands, known as the 'Purple Islands', have painted their houses, roads and bridges in shades of the hue, and planted purple flowers such as lavender and asters to transform their town into a tourist attraction.

Former Swiss soccer captain retrains as a watchmaker

Switzerland's former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner may have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has now started a new venture - training to become a watchmaker. Lichtsteiner, who made 108 appearances for the Swiss national side, has started an internship lasting up to six months at Zurich firm Maurice de Mauriac.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Watford stay on course for promotion as Swansea lose

Watford boosted their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League with a 4-1 win at struggling Rotherham United in the English Championship second-tier on Tuesday while Swansea City suffered a setback in a 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth. ...

Three killed, over 1,000 hurt as Iranians celebrate fire festival

At least three people were killed and more than 1,000 were hurt as crowds across Iran leaped over bonfires and fireworks in an annual fire festival ahead of the Iranian New Year, state media reported early on Wednesday. Of the 1,030 injured...

Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli attack around Damascus - statement

A Syrian military statement said that Israel launched an attack on targets in the vicinity of Damascus on Tuesday but air defenses managed to shoot down a number of missiles.At exactly 2235 pm today, the Israeli enemy carried out an aggress...

Japan Inc to offer lowest pay rises in 8 years as pandemic bites

Japanese companies are set to offer the lowest wage increases in eight years as labour talks wrap up on Wednesday, in a sign the COVID-19 pandemic is putting an end to the benefits brought on by former premier Shinzo Abes stimulus policies....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021