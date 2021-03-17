Left Menu

Reuters Odd News Summary

Former Swiss soccer captain retrains as a watchmaker Switzerland's former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner may have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has now started a new venture - training to become a watchmaker.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 10:30 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Czech chimps go wild for zoo Zoom

We humans may be tiring of video calls, Zoom birthdays and streamed performances, but the chimps at two Czech zoos are just starting to enjoy their new live online linkup. To make up for the lack of interaction with visitors since the attractions closed in December under COVID-19 restrictions, the chimpanzees at Safari Park Dvur Kralove and the troop at a zoo in Brno, 150 km away, can now watch one another's daily lives on giant screens. England footballers' wives up the ante in 'WAGatha Christie' court battle

The stakes rose on Tuesday in a courtroom battle between the wives of former England football stars Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy as new vitriol emerged and a judge described mounting legal fees as "extraordinarily large". Rebekah Vardy is suing her former friend Coleen Rooney for libel after Rooney accused her on Twitter and Instagram of leaking stories about her private life to the Sun tabloid newspaper. Vardy denies the leaks and says Rooney's accusation harmed her reputation and led to her being the target of abuse. Pricey cats: six felines confiscated in Thai drug network raid

Six pedigree cats valued at thousands of dollars were confiscated in a Thai drug network raid on suspicion they were being used to launder money, police said on Tuesday, as animal rights activists protested a plan to auction them off. The cats, including five of the Scottish Fold breed and one Bengal, were confiscated on Monday following a raid at a house in Thailand's Rayong province that belonged to a woman suspected of involvement in drug trafficking. Drenched in purple, South Korean islands draw tourists

Dressed all in purple, bent-over women held long rakes aloft as they walked in a line to a lavender field to carry out some pruning on an island in southwest South Korea. Inspired by their native balloon flower, residents of the Banwol and Bakji Islands, known as the 'Purple Islands', have painted their houses, roads and bridges in shades of the hue, and planted purple flowers such as lavender and asters to transform their town into a tourist attraction. Former Swiss soccer captain retrains as a watchmaker

Switzerland's former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner may have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has now started a new venture - training to become a watchmaker. Lichtsteiner, who made 108 appearances for the Swiss national side, has started an internship lasting up to six months at Zurich firm Maurice de Mauriac.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia urges EU to send 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines for PNG amid fresh outbreak

Australia said on Wednesday it will ask the European Union to release 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to help Papua New Guinea PNG battle a dangerous outbreak that authorities fear could spread to other parts of the region. The reques...

John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' to hit theatres on May 13, will clash with 'Radhe'

Action drama Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham, will now arrive on Eid, a day early on May 13, in cinema halls. The Milap Zaveri-directed film, a sequel to Abrahams 2018 hit, will now clash with Salman Khans Radhe Your Most Wanted B...

BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at Delhi residence

BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling in his official residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, police said.Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said his body was found hanging from a ceiling fan....

Goa CM pays tributes to Parrikar on his death anniversary

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paid tributes to former state CM Manohar Parrikar on his death anniversary on Wednesday, saying the late BJP leaders work was a guiding force for his government.Parrikar, who had also served as the countrys ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021