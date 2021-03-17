Fire at ESIC Hospital in Noida, none hurt

A fire broke out at the multi-storey ESIC Hospital in Noida on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

No person was hurt in the fire that broke around 1.30 pm in the hospital located in Sector 24 of the city, the officials said.

''Fire Department officials and local police were deployed at the site and the fire was controlled shortly. No one was hurt in the incident,'' a police official said.

The cause of the fire and damage caused to property was being assessed, the official added.

