Left Menu

Fire at ESIC Hospital in Noida, none hurt

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-03-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 16:13 IST
Fire at ESIC Hospital in Noida, none hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at the multi-storey ESIC Hospital in Noida on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

No person was hurt in the fire that broke around 1.30 pm in the hospital located in Sector 24 of the city, the officials said.

''Fire Department officials and local police were deployed at the site and the fire was controlled shortly. No one was hurt in the incident,'' a police official said.

The cause of the fire and damage caused to property was being assessed, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We have reduced poverty by 40 per cent in Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee.

We have reduced poverty by 40 per cent in Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee....

Need to take quick, decisive steps to stop emerging second peak of coronavirus: PM to CMs

Expressing concern over a rise in COVID-19 cases in parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for quick and decisive steps to check the emerging second peak of coronavirus, and stressed the need to seriously fol...

Param Bir shifted; Nagrale will be new Mumbai police chief

Under flak for mishandling of the bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambanis residence, Maharashtra Government on Wednesday transferred Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh from the post.Senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale, holding additional ch...

Pakistan High Commission welcomes national Tent Pegging team on India visit

Aftab Hasan Khan, Charge d Affaires, Pakistan High Commission in India extended a warm welcome to the members of Pakistans national Tent Pegging team visiting India for participation in World Cup Qualifiers of Equestrian Tent Pegging Champi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021