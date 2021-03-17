Left Menu

Three COVID-19 patients die in Dhaka Medical College fire

Three COVID-19 patients died in a fire at the Intensive Care Unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital DMCH here on Wednesday, according to media reports.The fire broke out at the COVID-19 dedicated ICU facility on the third floor of DMCHs new building at around 8 am, Zia Rahman from the Fire Service and Civil Defence FSCD headquarters told the Dhaka Tribune.All the deceased -- Kazi Golam Mostafa, 63, Abdullah Al Mahmud, 48, and Kishore Chandra Roy, 68 -- were on ventilator support.After being informed, five firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 17-03-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 16:44 IST
Three COVID-19 patients die in Dhaka Medical College fire
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Three COVID-19 patients died in a fire at the Intensive Care Unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) here on Wednesday, according to media reports.

"The fire broke out at the COVID-19 dedicated ICU facility on the third floor of DMCH's new building at around 8 am,'' Zia Rahman from the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FS&CD) headquarters told the Dhaka Tribune.

All the deceased -- Kazi Golam Mostafa, 63, Abdullah Al Mahmud, 48, and Kishore Chandra Roy, 68 -- were on ventilator support.

"After being informed, five firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the blaze. The fire had caused dense smoke inside the facility. We had to break the windows to let the smoke out and rescue the patients. Fortunately, the other ICU patients were safely evacuated," he added. Including the dead, there were 14 patients at the ICU facility at the time of the fire.

DMCH, Director, Md Nazmul Haque said the patients were evacuated to the critical wards in an adjoining building. "Three patients died during the evacuation," he said.

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire either started in one of the multi-para patient monitors or a high-flow nasal cannula machine.

The FS&CD headquarters has set up a four-member team to probe the fire. A finding report will be submitted in 15 days.

Speaking to The Daily Star newspaper, Nazmul said:''The ICU has been badly damaged. It will take time to resume operations.'' Founded in 1946, the Dhaka Medical College Hospital saw a similar fire accident in its emergency department on January 7 this year. No casualties were reported in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We have reduced poverty by 40 per cent in Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee.

We have reduced poverty by 40 per cent in Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee....

Need to take quick, decisive steps to stop emerging second peak of coronavirus: PM to CMs

Expressing concern over a rise in COVID-19 cases in parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for quick and decisive steps to check the emerging second peak of coronavirus, and stressed the need to seriously fol...

Param Bir shifted; Nagrale will be new Mumbai police chief

Under flak for mishandling of the bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambanis residence, Maharashtra Government on Wednesday transferred Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh from the post.Senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale, holding additional ch...

Pakistan High Commission welcomes national Tent Pegging team on India visit

Aftab Hasan Khan, Charge d Affaires, Pakistan High Commission in India extended a warm welcome to the members of Pakistans national Tent Pegging team visiting India for participation in World Cup Qualifiers of Equestrian Tent Pegging Champi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021