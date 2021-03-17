Left Menu

17-03-2021
Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 PM.

MDS2 TN-POLLS-MANIFESTO AIADMK and DMK's shower of freebies; experts flag financial implications, doable say parties Chennai: Loaded with doles and freebies to woo the electorate ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, archrivals DMK and AIADMK's populist agenda-driven election manifesto are also being debated for the financial implications on a state already burdened with high debts.

MDS5 KL-POLL-NEMOM Nemom: the cynosure of all eyes in Kerala assembly polls Thiruvananthapuram: If anyone asks which is the most talked-about constituency in Kerala in the April 6 assembly polls, a majority of the people may have only one answer -- Nemom, a tiny suburb located on the outskirts of the state capital.

MES6 AP-TIRUPATI-BYPOLL YSRC confident of victory in Tirupati LS bypoll Amaravati: Buoyed by the landslide it secured in the just-concluded elections to urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh, the ruling YSR Congress seems to be taking success in the coming bypoll to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat for granted and only betting on the victory margin.

