Following is a summary of current science news briefs. mRNA vaccines spur lymph nodes for longer-term protection; COVID-19 test accuracy may vary by time of day The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:29 IST
The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. mRNA vaccines spur lymph nodes for longer-term protection Primordial lightning strikes may have helped life emerge on Earth

The emergence of the Earth's first living organisms billions of years ago may have been facilitated by a bolt out of the blue - or perhaps a quintillion of them. Researchers said on Tuesday that lightning strikes during the first billion years after the planet's formation roughly 4.5 billion years ago may have freed up phosphorus required for the formation of biomolecules essential to life.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

