LG reviews progress of work on East Delhi Hub project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:26 IST
Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday reviewed work on the ongoing East Delhi Hub, a transit-oriented development (TOD) project, under which a state-of-the-art infrastructure zone will come up in the national capital.

As per the specification outlined at the time of the launch of the project, it also includes the national capital's tallest tower, to be built in east Delhi.

''Chaired a meeting with VC DDA, officials from NBCC & other experts to review the progress of the 'Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub, Karkardooma', project-One of the foremost projects being developed on Transit Oriented Development Norms with Pubic Private Partnership,'' Lt governor Baijal tweeted.

The hub will be developed around the existing two Delhi Metro stations at Karkardooma -- on the Blue and Pink Lines, and will include a massive open landscaped green area, besides a 48-storey signature tower that will come up in the first phase of the project, officials had said during its launch.

''The 1,168 cr project spread over 29.60 hectares of land will have mixed uses of residential and commercial components & 7.82 hectare of green area,'' Baijal, also chairman of DDA, tweeted.

''Being executed by NBCC, the project will comprise of 6,518 dwelling units including 1992 dwelling units for EWS category along with various amenities like schools, dispensaries, library, cultural centre, community halls, convenient shopping, community spaces, creche,'' he further said.

The two metro stations of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation within the layout itself, will provide connectivity to the commercial complex of the project, the LG said.

''Environmental friendly/ green building features, skywalk connectivity and cultural centre are other notable features of the project (sic),'' he tweeted.

The LG said he has also advised the DDA's vice chairman to ''firm up'' activity-wise timeline for each phase of the implementation to facilitate close monitoring and time-bound completion of the project. ''Also, advised the team to prepare a blueprint for the implementation of PPP component of the project on priority,'' he added.

Aiming to promote use of public transport over private vehicles, the DDA had in December 2014 approved the East Delhi Hub project.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday had laid the foundation stone in December 2019 and asserted that it would be inaugurated in the tenure of the current government at the Centre.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

...

Videos

Latest News

