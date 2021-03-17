Left Menu

Number of buildings to be remodelled, demolished under Central Vista Project not finalised: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:26 IST
Number of buildings to be remodelled, demolished under Central Vista Project not finalised: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The government on Wednesday said it has not yet finalised the number of buildings that will be remodelled or demolished under its ambitious Central Visa redevelopment project.

Other components of the project are in the planning stage, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Rajya Sabha in a written response to a question.

He said the construction works of a new Parliament building and Central Vista Avenue have commenced.

Besides the new Parliament building, the project for the redevelopment of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new residence for prime minister and PM's office, and a new vice-president Enclave.

''The number of existing buildings to be remodelled and demolished under the Central Vista Project has not been finalised,'' Puri said.

According to the government's proposal for the redevelopment of Central Vista, the prime minister's new residential complex will have 10 four-storey buildings with a maximum height of 12 metres.

In December last year, the Central Public Works Department, which is executing the project, had revised the estimated cost for the project from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore.

On December 10 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament building, which is being constructed by Tata Projects Ltd. The project is estimated to cost Rs 971 crore.

The government plans to hold the 2022 Monsoon Session of Parliament in the new building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

101-year-old man gets first COVID jab at pvt hospital in Delhi

Centenarian Brij Prakash Gupta, who was born a year after the end of the deadly Spanish Flu, received his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Wednesday, his son said.Gupta, now 101, stepped out of his home in south Delhi for the firs...

2,039 new COVID cases, 35 deaths in Punjab

The coronavirus surge continued in Punjab on Wednesday with 2,039 new infections and 35 more people succumbing to the pathogen, the Health Department said.The active cases rose to 13,320 from 12,616 a day ago. As many as 1,274 more patients...

All England Open: Sindhu cruises to second round

Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu on Wednesday cruised to the second round of the All England Open after a win over Malaysias Soniia Cheah. Sindhu overcame the first-round challenge as she won the clash 21-11, 21-17 in 39 minutes.World number se...

Westwood, a bit weary after a hot streak, set to play Honda

Lee Westwoods streak of runner-up finishes is longer than some might realize.He was second to Bryson DeChambeau at Bay Hill two weeks ago, then was second to Justin Thomas at The Players Championship last week. And on Tuesday, he played alo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021