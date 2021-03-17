Raj govt working to strengthen road network: minister

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal said on Wednesday road infrastructure was a parameter of economic development of the state and the Rajasthan government was working to strengthen the network.

Dhariwal was replying to the discussion on demand for grants for roads and bridges, following which the House passed the grant of Rs 7,783 crore by voice vote.

Advertisement

Dhariwal said in the last two years and two months, 26,530 km of roads had been completed. Of these, 243 villages have been benefited by constructing 4,480 km of new rural roads.

He informed that at present, more than 5,900 road works costing more than Rs 10,000 crore were in progress.

Work costing Rs 83.67 crore through the Disaster Relief Fund was in progress for the repair of 3,374 roads of the department in 15 districts.

Dhariwal said the construction of overbridge at 6 railway gates was completed in this financial year and work of 34 such bridges was in progress. In the next budget, construction work of 8 railways overbridges will be started.

During the discussion, Congress legislators Brijendra Ola and Hemaram Chaudhary accused of discrimination in road construction work in their areas.

Chaudhary said if the government had any enmity with him, then punish him, but people should not suffer.

Ola also raised similar issues of his area. PTI AG HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)