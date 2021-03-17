Left Menu

Air 'very poor' across Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:59 IST
Air 'very poor' across Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon

The average air quality was recorded ''very poor'' across Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, according to data issued by a government agency on Wednesday.

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Wednesday was 364 in Ghaziabad, 369 in Greater Noida, 328 in Noida, 314 in Faridabad and 309 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.

On Tuesday, it was 291 in Ghaziabad, 313 in Greater Noida, 259 in Noida, 246 in Faridabad and 231 in Gurgaon.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the ''very poor'' category may lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there. Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida have four such stations, while Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app. PTI KIS KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's president asks PM-designate to form government or go

Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri on Wednesday to form a new cabinet immediately or else make way for someone who can.Hariri responded by saying that he would meet with Aoun yet again to discus...

Noida police invokes CrPC 144 ahead of festivals

Police in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday invoked section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure CrPC till April 30, prohibiting unauthorised protests and warning of action against people not following COVID-19 protocols like so...

Night crufew in Sikkim from Wednesday to check COVID-19

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday announced that night curfew will be imposed in the state from tonight in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases.In addition to the night curfew to be imposed after 10 pm, it has been decid...

U.S. has received requests for COVID vaccines from Mexico and Canada

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the United States has received requests for COVID-19 vaccines from both Mexico and Canada and is considering them carefully.I dont have any update for you on whether they will be grant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021