Odd News Roundup: Czech chimps go wild for zoo Zoom; Meet the woman shaping post-pandemic cybersex and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 02:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Czech chimps go wild for zoo Zoom

We humans may be tiring of video calls, Zoom birthdays and streamed performances, but the chimps at two Czech zoos are just starting to enjoy their new live online linkup. To make up for the lack of interaction with visitors since the attractions closed in December under COVID-19 restrictions, the chimpanzees at Safari Park Dvur Kralove and the troop at a zoo in Brno, 150 km away, can now watch one another's daily lives on giant screens.

Meet the woman shaping post-pandemic cybersex

Interest in cybersex is soaring as the pandemic has left people subject to lockdowns and travel bans and unable to seek intimacy in the usual ways, according to experience designer Angelina Aleksandrovich. At the same time, the pandemic has also pushed people's willingness to use a tech solution to an all-time high.

England footballers' wives up the ante in 'WAGatha Christie' court battle

The stakes rose on Tuesday in a courtroom battle between the wives of former England football stars Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy as new vitriol emerged and a judge described mounting legal fees as "extraordinarily large". Rebekah Vardy is suing her former friend Coleen Rooney for libel after Rooney accused her on Twitter and Instagram of leaking stories about her private life to the Sun tabloid newspaper. Vardy denies the leaks and says Rooney's accusation harmed her reputation and led to her being the target of abuse.

Pricey cats: six felines confiscated in Thai drug network raid

Six pedigree cats valued at thousands of dollars were confiscated in a Thai drug network raid on suspicion they were being used to launder money, police said on Tuesday, as animal rights activists protested a plan to auction them off. The cats, including five of the Scottish Fold breed and one Bengal, were confiscated on Monday following a raid at a house in Thailand's Rayong province that belonged to a woman suspected of involvement in drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

