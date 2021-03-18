Science News Roundup: Virus variants found to be deadlier; Primordial lightning strikes may have helped life emerge on Earth and more

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Virus variants found to be deadlier, more contagious; some may thwart vaccines

You may be surprised where the water went

Mars was once a wet world, with abundant bodies of water on its surface. But this changed dramatically billions of years ago, leaving behind the desolate landscape known today. So what happened to the water? Scientists have a new hypothesis. Researchers said this week that somewhere between about 30% and 99% of it may now be trapped within minerals in the Martian crust, running counter to the long-held notion that it simply was lost into space by escaping through the upper atmosphere.

Primordial lightning strikes may have helped life emerge on Earth

The emergence of the Earth's first living organisms billions of years ago may have been facilitated by a bolt out of the blue - or perhaps a quintillion of them. Researchers said on Tuesday that lightning strikes during the first billion years after the planet's formation roughly 4.5 billion years ago may have freed up phosphorus required for the formation of biomolecules essential to life.

Israeli town abuzz with delivery drones in coordinated airspace test

The skies above the Israeli town of Hadera were abuzz with delivery drones on Wednesday as national authorities tested a central control room for safely coordinating the small pilotless aircraft with each other as well as with planes and helicopters. The popularity of the cheap, low-flying drones, and their potential for ferrying anything from pizzas to prescription drugs between businesses and homes, has stirred fears of mid-air collisions or crashes that could cause casualties on the ground.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

