Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Virus variants found to be deadlier; Primordial lightning strikes may have helped life emerge on Earth and more

Devidscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 10:29 IST
Science News Roundup: Virus variants found to be deadlier; Primordial lightning strikes may have helped life emerge on Earth and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Virus variants found to be deadlier, more contagious; some may thwart vaccines

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Multiple variants can "escape" vaccines Mars long ago was wet.

You may be surprised where the water went

Mars was once a wet world, with abundant bodies of water on its surface. But this changed dramatically billions of years ago, leaving behind the desolate landscape known today. So what happened to the water? Scientists have a new hypothesis. Researchers said this week that somewhere between about 30% and 99% of it may now be trapped within minerals in the Martian crust, running counter to the long-held notion that it simply was lost into space by escaping through the upper atmosphere.

Primordial lightning strikes may have helped life emerge on Earth

The emergence of the Earth's first living organisms billions of years ago may have been facilitated by a bolt out of the blue - or perhaps a quintillion of them. Researchers said on Tuesday that lightning strikes during the first billion years after the planet's formation roughly 4.5 billion years ago may have freed up phosphorus required for the formation of biomolecules essential to life.

Israeli town abuzz with delivery drones in coordinated airspace test

The skies above the Israeli town of Hadera were abuzz with delivery drones on Wednesday as national authorities tested a central control room for safely coordinating the small pilotless aircraft with each other as well as with planes and helicopters. The popularity of the cheap, low-flying drones, and their potential for ferrying anything from pizzas to prescription drugs between businesses and homes, has stirred fears of mid-air collisions or crashes that could cause casualties on the ground.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shiv Sena slams Centre over privatisation of national assets

Shiv Sena on Thursday raised questions over the credibility of Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyals assurance in Lok Sabha that Indian Railways will never be privatised while slamming the Centre for its pro-privatisation policies. Railway ...

Akhilesh Yadav blames Yogi Adityanath govt for high level of pollution in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the Yogi Adityanath led UP government of stalling environment-related works initiated by the previous government, saying it has led to a high level of pollution in several cities ...

Four killed in bombing of Afghan government bus, nine die in helicopter crash

Four people were killed and nine wounded when a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying Afghan government employees in Kabul on Thursday, while nine Afghan security force members died in a helicopter crash late on Wednesday, officials said. The bl...

Skootr launches Skootr FinSave, a new company to meet growing demand for financial services in the office segment

New Delhi India, March 18 ANIPRNewswire Skootr, Indias foremost Premium Managed Office Space provider today announced the launch of Skootr FinSave, a new enterprise, offering, 360-degree Leasing Solutions to large and mid-sized Corporates. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021