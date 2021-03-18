Left Menu

U.S. NWS says regional outbreak of severe storms, tornadoes possible on Thursday

The U.S. National Weather Service said a regional outbreak of severe storms and tornadoes was possible on Thursday from parts of east-central Georgia and north-eastward across South Carolina and North Carolina.

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The U.S. National Weather Service said a regional outbreak of severe storms and tornadoes was possible on Thursday from parts of east-central Georgia and north-eastward across South Carolina and North Carolina. "Significant tornadoes, wind damage, and large hail will be possible from morning into the afternoon", the NWS said late on Wednesday in a tweet https://bit.ly/3vFzPTd.

"Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected today from portions of eastern Georgia, through the Carolinas into extreme southeast Virginia. All severe hazards are possible," the NWS' Storm Prediction Center said in the early hours of Thursday. By Wednesday night, the center had received 129 reports of severe weather, including 21 tornadoes, some of which led to serious damage to homes and businesses in Alabama and Mississippi, according to the Washington Post newspaper https://wapo.st/3trUCHW.

Over 40 million Americans from Texas to Georgia were at risk of severe weather, including nearly 1.5 million residing in the top-tier high-risk zone, the newspaper reported late on Wednesday.

