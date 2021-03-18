Left Menu

IT dept claims tax evasion after raids on premises linked to Haryana Cong MLA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:47 IST
IT dept claims tax evasion after raids on premises linked to Haryana Cong MLA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Income Tax Department on Thursday claimed to have detected tax evasion worth crores of rupees after it raided the premises of businesses linked to Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhokar and others.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the policy-making body for the tax department, said the group that was searched on Wednesday is engaged in the business of real estate, housing, hospitality and retail liquor trade.

The CBDT did not identify the group in a statement issued here but official sources said the businesses were linked to Chhokar, the member of Legislative Assembly from Samalkha seat in the state.

Tax sleuths covered a dozen premises in Samalkha, Gurgaon, Rohtak and Panchkula during the raids and the action was carried out due to ''non-compliance'' to faceless assessment notices.

This is probably the first reported case where coercive action like a raid has been carried out by the department after the assessee allegedly failed to comply with the newly brought faceless assessment procedures.

''Notices under the faceless assessment scheme sent to certain assessees were consistently not complied with even though received by them," the CBDT claimed.

''Data analytics revealed that the recipients were persons of no or low means. Subsequent internal and discreet enquiries revealed that the said persons were the front for the above said group and were also the benamidars of some of the group members,'' it alleged.

The probe found that the persons to whom the notices were issued were engaged in a liquor business run by the group.

''It was found that such persons to whom liquor licences were issued were the benamidars of the main group members. They were persons of no means and they have stated on oath that they have no knowledge of the business being run in their names," the CBDT said.

''It seems that their names have been misused to avail the quota reserved for SC/ST section. Further investigation is on to establish the money trail and real ownership. Suitable action under Benami Prohibition Act will be taken in all such cases,'' the statement said.

It said the taxman collected evidence proving bogus booking of flats in the name of employees/relatives and unidentifiable persons, in the affordable housing scheme project of the group.

''The company has allotted houses to the employees of the group members, whose un-encashed cheques have been found at the premises. However, flats have been further sold to the actual buyer at a premium of Rs 6-10 lakh each,'' the CBDT alleged.

The premiums have been received in cash and not accounted for in the books. The premium has been charged from the other buyers as well in this affordable housing scheme, the CBDT said.

''Thus, there is not only misuse of the scheme but also tax evasion which is estimated to be not less than Rs 36 crore,'' it claimed.

The statement said the group has ''claimed bogus expenses on account of building material like cement, raiti (sand), iron bar etc of around Rs 100 crore, in previous years, leading to huge evasion of taxes".

''Further, it was seen that the group is also regularly claiming huge bogus business promotion expenses, in the previous years, and laundering the cash siphoned off as unaccounted investment in immovable properties,'' it claimed.

The CBDT said the group has routed their ''unaccounted'' income of Rs 70 crore in the form of bogus share capital and unsecured loan, through a shell company which has been invested in the buy-out of a real estate project from a popular builder in Gurgaon.

''Evidence in the form of property documents and title deeds have been found regarding investment in benami properties in India as well as out of the country,'' it said.

Claiming that the group has incurred unaccounted expenditure for personal and office purposes in cash that ran into crores of rupees, the CBDT said this includes expenditure for taking various approvals for projects and lavish wedding expenses.

It added that unexplained investment in jewellery of approximate Rs 3 crore has been found and four bank lockers of the group have been put under restraint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Panel moots closure of schools temporarily in Puducherry to check COVID-19 spread

A high-level committee of the Puducherry Health department on Thursday recommended temporary closure of schools and ramping up testing in the union territory among various precautionary measures in view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases in recen...

Telangana MLC poll: Former PM Narasimha Rao's daughter ahead after 3 rounds of counting

The ruling TRS candidate and former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Raos daughter S Vani Devi was ahead of her nearest BJP rival after three rounds as counting of votes in the election to two Telangana Legislative Council seats from graduates ...

Amarinder confident Navjot Singh Sidhu will rejoin his Cabinet

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Thursday expressed confidence that Navjot Singh Sidhu will be back in his Cabinet, nearly two years after the cricketer-turned-politician quit the government after being divested of a key portfolio.Sing...

UK regulator chief says AstraZeneca vaccine benefits firmly outweigh risks

The benefits of the OxfordAstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine firmly outweigh the risks, the head of Britains medicines regulator on Thursday said after five reports of rare blood clots in the brain after receiving the shot.A causal relationship w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021