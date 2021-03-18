Max temp 35.3°C in Delhi

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:11 IST
Representative Image

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, five notches more than normal and the highest this year so far, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 16.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 35 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

Light rain is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category, the IMD said.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 315, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe, while an AQI above 500 falls in the severe-plus category. PTI GVS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

