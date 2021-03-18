'UP govt has taken confident steps in last 4 years towards making state trillion dollar economy'

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath completes four years in office on Friday claiming that it has taken confident steps towards making the state a one trillion dollar economy with the passage of the largest public welfare, development-oriented and all-inclusive budget of Rs 5,50,270.78 crore for financial year 2021-22.

In these four years, the government's concern for every section is clearly reflected in its works as also in the first ever paperless budget dedicated to all-round development and encompassing the development of every category including farmers, women, students, education, employment, entrepreneurs, labourers, health infrastructure, strengthening of infrastructure facilities and law and order, an official spokesperson said here on Thursday.

Advertisement

As a result of the government's concerted efforts, Uttar Pradesh today is the leader in 44 schemes of development in the country. This record of development has been established during a time of crisis, when the entire world was struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The result of the planning and efficient management of public welfare schemes has been that the economy of the state has increased to Rs 21.73 lakh crore from Rs 10.9 lakh crore in just four years, bringing Uttar Pradesh to the second position in the country, the spokesperson said.

The state is moving towards becoming the biggest economy in the country. The per capita income of the state has also almost doubled, he added.

While the Uttar Pradesh government's COVID-19 management was praised at the national level, the World Health Organization (WHO) also appreciated it. During the pandemic, the state government managed to complete the skill-mapping of 40 lakh workers and labourers who came back from other states and provided them jobs in their villages.

Besides working to strengthen the health infrastructure, especially in the times of COVID-19, the process of increasing facilities for the common man and laying a network of better roads has sped up.

The road infrastructure has been strengthened through the construction of five new expressways. Along with this, a fear-free environment was created by sending criminals behind bars. As a result, a large number of industrialists have started investing in the state, the spokesperson said.

Twenty-one new investment-friendly policies have been implemented in the state. The ''Nivesh Mitra Portal'' was established, in which 227 services have so far been added. As a result of these measures, Uttar Pradesh has moved from the 14th to the second place in terms of ease of doing business, the official said.

MoUs worth Rs 4.68 lakh crore were signed at the Investor Summit held in Lucknow in 2018, of which projects worth over Rs three lakh crore have been started.

An investment of Rs 50,000 crore was made in the defence corridor set up in Bundelkhand, which will also create five lakh employment opportunities. Sixty-one MoUs worth Rs 7,410 crore were signed for the defence corridor being built for the defence sector and 15 companies have been allotted land.

Thirteen MoUs worth Rs 4,500 crore have also been signed at the Aero India show held in Bengaluru recently, the spokesperson said.

The entire process was made easier for the unemployed by bringing various self-employment programmes on one platform through the ''Udyam Sarathi'' app, he said, adding that in the last four years, four lakh youngsters were given government jobs through a fair and transparent process.

The Mission Rojgar has been run by the government to provide jobs to the youngsters of the state. Five lakh youngsters were employed in startups and over three lakh were given jobs in large industrial units. By establishing IT parks in districts, 15,000 youngsters will be connected to employment, the spokesperson said.

The government also placed the interests of farmers on top of its priorities in this period and the minimum support price (MSP) for crops was increased to almost double.

The state is also leading in cow rearing and conservation. As many as 5.6 lakh bovines have been protected in the destitute cow shelters and farmers are being paid Rs 900 per month for keeping the destitute cows, the spokesperson said.

Women in the country are now leading dignified lives after recovering from an atmosphere of fear and insecurity. Important steps have also been taken in the direction of empowerment of girls and women by creating anti-Romeo squads. Through Mission Shakti, the government is making women aware of their rights.

Maintaining peace and order is the priority of the government. For this, strict action was taken against criminals and the mafia by adopting a policy of zero tolerance. Also, assets worth more than Rs 1,000 crore illegally acquired by criminals were seized or demolished, the official said.

When the government was sworn-in in 2017, the state's coffers were empty and law and order was in shambles. In many areas, the situation had become so bad that people were forced to sell their houses and go to other places. The present government has established the rule of law and good governance by rescuing the state from that pathetic situation.

As a result, all the festivals are held in an atmosphere of peace and harmony, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)