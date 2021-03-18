Left Menu

Biden restores climate change page to EPA website, reversing Trump

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency restored a page containing key climate change information to its public website on Thursday, four years after the Trump administration had removed it as part of a strategy to downplay global warming threats. The move reflects the massive gulf between Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican ex-President Donald Trump on climate change that is likely to result in sweeping policy changes in the coming years to tamp down on planet-warming emissions from vehicles, power plants, and industry.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 23:49 IST
Biden restores climate change page to EPA website, reversing Trump
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency restored a page containing key climate change information to its public website on Thursday, four years after the Trump administration had removed it as part of a strategy to downplay global warming threats.

The move reflects the massive gulf between Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican ex-President Donald Trump on climate change that is likely to result in sweeping policy changes in the coming years to tamp down on planet-warming emissions from vehicles, power plants, and industry. "Climate facts are back on EPA's website where they should be," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement provided to Reuters. "Considering the urgency of this crisis, it's critical that Americans have access to information and resources so that we can all play a role in protecting our environment, our health, and vulnerable communities."

Regan is expected to play a key role in carrying out Biden campaign promises of decarbonizing the U.S. electricity sector by 2035 and steering the economy to net zero emissions across by 2050. He attended his first Biden administration climate change task force meeting on Thursday led by former EPA Administrator and Biden's national climate adviser Gina McCarthy. In January 2017, the Trump administration had instructed EPA's communications team https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-epa-climatechange/trump-administration-tells-epa-to-cut-climate-page-from-website-sources-idUSKBN15906Gto remove the agency website's climate change page, which contains links to climate data, emissions information and global warming programs.

Trump was a vocal climate change skeptic and was seeking to maximize U.S. fossil fuel production. His two EPA administrators - Scott Pruitt and Andrew Wheeler - revoked key climate regulations for power plants, drillers, industrial facilities and vehicles during their tenures. The Environmental Data & Governance Initiative (EDGI), which tracked federal agency websites' mentions of climate change under Trump, found that the use of the term decreased almost 40% between 2016 and 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Modi invited to Meghalaya's 50th statehood day next year: CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the celebration of Meghalayas 50th statehood day to be held on January 21 next year, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Thursday.Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as an autonomous state i...

Haryana govt will implement new National Education Policy by 2025: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the state government would implement the new National Education Policy by 2025.He said in the state assembly here that with the introduction of Aadhaar-linked admissions, the ...

Pause in AstraZeneca rollout was right thing to do - Irish official

Ireland did the right thing in pausing its rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to protect confidence in the vaccine programme, Irelands Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said on Thursday. The country, which halted the rollout...

Horse racing-Five and counting for Blackmore as Cheltenham charge continues

Rachael Blackmores victory charge continued at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday as the Irish jockey notched her fourth and fifth wins of a sensational week.She steered 3-1 favourite Allaho to a romping triumph in the Ryanair Chase, her f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021