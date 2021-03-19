Left Menu

New IDB fund to protect Amazon may receive up to $1 bln in donations

A fund created by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to protect the Amazon rainforest could receive up to $1 billion in donations, the bank's president said on Thursday, adding that the IDB will commit $20 million to the project.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 01:20 IST
New IDB fund to protect Amazon may receive up to $1 bln in donations

A fund created by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to protect the Amazon rainforest could receive up to $1 billion in donations, the bank's president said on Thursday, adding that the IDB will commit $20 million to the project. The fund will promote inclusive and sustainable economic development models across seven Amazonian countries - including Colombia and regional giant Brazil - IDB President Mauricio Claver-Carone said at the bank's annual meeting of boards of governors in the Colombian Caribbean city of Barranquilla.

"A healthy and thriving Amazon, which takes advantage of its natural capital in a sustainable way, can be an engine for the development of our peoples," Claver-Carone said. He said the IDB would provide $20 million - subject to final approval of the bank's board of directors - in seed capital to the fund.

The focus of the fund will be on the sustainable management of agriculture, livestock, forests, human capital, cities, and infrastructure, and is expected to receive perhaps $1 billion in donations. "We anticipate there will be up to $1 billion in commitments in the fund," Claver-Carone told journalists in a news conference.

More than half of global destruction of old-growth tropical rainforests has taken place in the Amazon and bordering forests since 2002. Rainforests, in particular the Amazon, absorb vast amounts of carbon dioxide, and scientists say their protection is vital to curbing climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-NFL Finalizes New 11-Year Media Rights Deal, Amazon Gets Exclusive Thursday Night Package - CNBC

NFL FINALIZES NEW 11-YEAR MEDIA RIGHTS DEAL, AMAZON GETS EXCLUSIVE THURSDAY NIGHT PACKAGE - CNBC NFL NEW AGREEMENT RUNS THROUGH 2033 AND WILL FEATURE TWO SUPER BOWLS RETURNING TO DISNEYS ABC NETWORK CHANNEL - CNBC AMAZON IS PAYING ABOUT 1...

Georgia police search for motive in spa murders as Asian Americans decry attacks

Georgia police on Thursday were considering all motives including hate crime in the murders of eight people, six of them Asian women, at Atlanta-area spas as a lawmaker said the Asian-American community was screaming out for help to combat ...

WRAPUP 7-Military tightens grip in Myanmar as more international sanctions loom

Thousands of opponents of military rule in Myanmar marched in the town of Natmauk, the birthplace of revered national hero Aung San, on Thursday in defiance of a crackdown by security forces, local media reported. Demonstrations also took p...

U.S. Senate confirms Burns to be CIA director

The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed veteran diplomat William Burns to become President Joe Bidens Central Intelligence Agency director. In a show of bipartisanship unusual in the bitterly divided chamber, the Senate backed Burns by unanim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021