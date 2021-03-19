Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes China's Xizang region – EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes China's Xizang region – EMSCReuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-03-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 12:07 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the eastern part of the Xizang region in southwest China on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 20 km (12.42 miles), the EMSC said.
Also Read: China's ICBC unit sets guidelines to prevent office sexual harassment
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China