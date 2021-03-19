Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes China's Xizang region – EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the eastern part of the Xizang region in southwest China on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 20 km (12.42 miles), the EMSC said.

