Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes China's Xizang region – EMSC

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-03-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 12:07 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes China's Xizang region – EMSC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the eastern part of the Xizang region in southwest China on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 20 km (12.42 miles), the EMSC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

