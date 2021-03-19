Quake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Tibet, no reports of injuries

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit a remote part of Tibet on Friday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The China Earthquake Administration said the quake had a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), with its epicenter in the eastern county of Biru. Chinese state media said there were no initial reports of casualties or damage to buildings.

Tibet is sparsely populated.

