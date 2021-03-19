Left Menu

Meghalaya planning to redevelop Shillong locality that saw group clashes in 2018

As rumours of the assaulted victims dying in hospital spread on social media, people attacked the settlers following which the entire area was put under curfew for over a month.Following the incident, a delegation of the Punjab government visited the city and interacted with the settlers.The delegation members also met Chief Minister Conrad K.Sangma.However, the Meghalaya administration expressed unhappiness after the Punjab government sanctioned Rs 60 lakh as compensation to the community members who were affected by the violence.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:48 IST
Meghalaya planning to redevelop Shillong locality that saw group clashes in 2018
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday informed the assembly that the state government is planning to redevelop the Punjabi Lane area in Shillong as it is adjacent to Them Iew Mawlong, the city's main commercial hub.

The area is inhabited by people from Punjab, who were brought to Shillong around 200 years ago by the British to work as cleaners and sweepers. An incident of assault in the area in May 2018 had resulted in group clashes, following which it was put under curfew for over a month.

There were demands from various quarters to relocate ''illegal settlers'' from Punjabi Lane at that time and the state government set up a High-Level Committee (HLC) headed by Tynsong to look into the issue.

''The HLC will again sit very soon and a report (on redeveloping Punjabi Lane) will be submitted to the state government,'' Tynsong said while replying to a query by Congress member M Rapsang.

The HLC found many problems that need to be corrected, the deputy chief minister said.

The Centre has selected Shillong in the Smart City project and ''we are thinking of redeveloping quite a number of places including Them Iew Mawlong area'', he said.

Tynsong said that the urban affairs department is working on a detailed plan to refurbish the area.

The deputy chief minister also informed the House that the government is seriously considering to find out a permanent solution to the issue of relocation of alleged illegal settlers from the Punjabi Lane area.

On May 29, 2018, clashes erupted when a bus driver and his friend were attacked at the Punjabi Lane area and they received injuries. As rumours of the assaulted victims dying in hospital spread on social media, people attacked the settlers following which the entire area was put under curfew for over a month.

Following the incident, a delegation of the Punjab government visited the city and interacted with the settlers.

The delegation members also met Chief Minister Conrad K.

Sangma.

However, the Meghalaya administration expressed unhappiness after the Punjab government sanctioned Rs 60 lakh as compensation to the community members who were affected by the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Joe Biden to nominate Bill Nelson as NASA administrator

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced his intent to nominate Bill Nelson to serve as National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA Administrator. According to a White House statement, Nelson -- a former US Senator -- is a fifth-ge...

Palestinian killed by Israeli troops during clashes - witness

Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian on Friday as demonstrators protesting against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank hurled rocks at soldiers, a Reuters witness said.The man was shot in the head during a protest near the villl...

Mumbai reports 3,062 new COVID-19 cases, highest since pandemic began, taking caseload to 3,55,897; death toll reaches 11,565 with 10 new fatalities: Civic body.

Mumbai reports 3,062 new COVID-19 cases, highest since pandemic began, taking caseload to 3,55,897 death toll reaches 11,565 with 10 new fatalities Civic body....

G7 makes progress on pandemic relief for poorer nations - UK

The Group of Seven industrialised nations took a step towards boosting International Monetary Fund reserves to help provide more support for developing countries to cope with the pandemic, Britain, the current G7 chair, said on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021