Multimodal integration plan of Karkardooma metro station approved by planning body

The DDA's planning body on Friday approved the multimodal integration plan of the Delhi Metro's Karkardooma station, officials said.

The decision was approved by Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) in its 62th Governing Body Meeting, held under the chairmanship of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Advertisement

''After detailed deliberations some proposals were approved, including integrated transit corridor development and street network connectivity plan for the corridor and influence zone, from Sarai Kale Khan to the IGI Airport,'' a senior official said.

The multimodal integration plan of Karkardooma metro station was also approved, he said.

Status of implementation of other projects earlier approved by the governing council were also reviewed in detail, officials said.

The Lt Governor, also chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, asked various agencies to ensure time-bound completion of projects, by way of effective monitoring as against laid down timelines, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)