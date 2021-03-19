Left Menu

Multimodal integration plan of Karkardooma metro station approved by planning body

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:51 IST
Multimodal integration plan of Karkardooma metro station approved by planning body
Representative Image. Image Credit: wikipedia

The DDA's planning body on Friday approved the multimodal integration plan of the Delhi Metro's Karkardooma station, officials said.

The decision was approved by Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) in its 62th Governing Body Meeting, held under the chairmanship of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

''After detailed deliberations some proposals were approved, including integrated transit corridor development and street network connectivity plan for the corridor and influence zone, from Sarai Kale Khan to the IGI Airport,'' a senior official said.

The multimodal integration plan of Karkardooma metro station was also approved, he said.

Status of implementation of other projects earlier approved by the governing council were also reviewed in detail, officials said.

The Lt Governor, also chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, asked various agencies to ensure time-bound completion of projects, by way of effective monitoring as against laid down timelines, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Over 29,000 people vaccinated on Friday

Over 29,000 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine shots in the national capital on Friday, as per official data.In the age bracket, 45-59 years, 2,540 beneficiaries received the jabs, while 12,683 senior citizens also got their first shot...

US Defence Secy meets NSA Ajit Doval

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday. Secretary Austin, who arrived in Delhi earlier in the day, is on a three-day official visit to the country. It is the first visit to India by...

UPDATE 2-U.S. joined by Russia, China, Pakistan in call for Afghan ceasefire

The United States was joined by Russia, China and Pakistan on Thursday in calling on Afghanistans warring sides to reach an immediate ceasefire, at talks that showed Washingtons determination to win backing from regional powers for its plan...

We will be feared by a lot of teams in T20 World Cup: Collingwood

England will be feared by a lot of teams in the upcoming T20 World Cup, assistant coach Paul Collingwood asserted on Friday.Collingwood, who had captained England to a T20 World Cup triumph in 2010, said they are now better prepared for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021