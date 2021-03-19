Delhi Social welfare minister directs officials to remove encroachment from DDA land

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday directed officials to remove encroachment from DDA land in Seemapuri.

Inspecting the DDA land in F One block and O block of Sunder Nagri, the minister said the government will remove encroachment if Delhi Development Authority officials were unable to do so.

Advertisement

He said that if the DDA does not want to use the land, it may give NOC to the Delhi government, which can then construct a public utility project using the MLA fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)