Nagpur cop's son found dead in under-construction mall

The son of an assistant sub inspector of Nagpur police was on Friday found dead in an under construction mall near Munje Chowk in the city, police said.

The cause of death is not known and police are waiting for the post mortem report, a Wathoda police station official said.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Abhishek Narendra Singh Baghel, who runs a mobile phone shop and whose father is a Crime Branch ASI, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)