Thane man gets 10 years in jail for raping teen girl

Thane man gets 10 years in jail for raping teen girlPTI | Thane | Updated: 19-03-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:12 IST
A 29-year-old building supervisor was sentenced to 10 years in jail by a special POCSO court in Thane for raping a teen girl in 2015.
Judge SB Bahalkar, in his order on Thursday, convicted Mangesh Kamble under sections 376(2)(i) and 354B of IPC as well as POCSO Act for raping a 14-year-old girl on September 11, 2015 at a construction site in Mira Road, Additional Public Prosecutor Varsha Chandane said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- POCSO Act
- POCSO
- Mangesh Kamble
- 354B of IPC
- SB Bahalkar