Thane man gets 10 years in jail for raping teen girl

A 29-year-old building supervisor was sentenced to 10 years in jail by a special POCSO court in Thane for raping a teen girl in 2015.

Judge SB Bahalkar, in his order on Thursday, convicted Mangesh Kamble under sections 376(2)(i) and 354B of IPC as well as POCSO Act for raping a 14-year-old girl on September 11, 2015 at a construction site in Mira Road, Additional Public Prosecutor Varsha Chandane said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)