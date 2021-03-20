GDA bulldozes illegal school building, partly demolishes marriage hall

The Ghaziabad Development Authority has demolished a school building that was allegedly being constructed illegally, an official said.

A marriage hall near Bhopura at Loni road was also been party bulldozed.

The enforcement team asked about the sanctioned map of the under-construction school, but the owner could not produce it, following which it was bulldozed.

Another building was sealed at the Shalimar Garden colony.

GDA vice chairperson Krishna Karunesh told PTI that it would carry out a drive to check whether action against identified illegal buildings had been executed.

One construction in Khanna Nagar Colony of Loni was demolished as the builder was constructing the building against sanctioned map. PTI CORR HMB

