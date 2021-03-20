Left Menu

Heavy rain, flash flooding batter Australia's east coast

Australia's east coast was smashed by heavy rains on Saturday, sparking dangerous flash flooding that forced the evacuation of multiple regions as the fast-moving waters unmoored houses, engulfed roads, stranded towns and cut power lines.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 20-03-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 11:30 IST
Heavy rain, flash flooding batter Australia's east coast
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's east coast was smashed by heavy rains on Saturday, sparking dangerous flash flooding that forced the evacuation of multiple regions as the fast-moving waters unmoored houses, engulfed roads, stranded towns, and cut power lines. In Sydney, the country's biggest city, authorities pleaded for people to stay at home as a major dam overflowed and a mini-tornado tore through a western suburb.

Most of the coast of New South Wales (NSW) state, which is home to about a third of Australia's 25 million people, has already seen March rainfall records broken and authorities warned the downpour was likely to continue for several days. "I hate to say this again to all our citizens of the state, but it's not going to be an easy week for us," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a televised briefing. "The rain may not stop till Thursday or Friday."

Officials had issued nine evacuation orders for about 15 areas by Saturday afternoon. Television footage showed increasing damage across the state, with water engulfing houses up to the windows, people kayaking through the streets, and damaged roads. One video showed an entire house being swept away. Local media reported that the house owners had managed to evacuate.

Warragamba Dam, a major water supply for Sydney, began overflowing on Saturday afternoon. Officials warned that the overflow would quickly add to swollen rivers, leading to flash flooding. A mini-tornado ripped through a suburb in the west of the city, causing damage to more than 30 homes, knocking down trees, and cutting power, emergency services said.

People were urged to avoid any non-essential trips, with officials lambasting those who had needed help after venturing out into the stormy weather. Emergency crews responded to about 4,000 calls for help over the past two days, including 500 direct flood rescues, a level NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said was "just completely unacceptable."

"The message is clear: do not walk through or drive through floodwaters, do not drive over water that is covering a road," Elliott said. The Bureau of Meteorology forecast rainfall totals in the Greater Sydney region this weekend of around 100 millimeters (4 inches) and up to 300 millimeters in the Blue Mountains region about 100 kilometers (60 miles) inland.

The agency also predicted damaging winds of up to 70 kilometers per hour (43 miles per hour) with gusts exceeding 90 kilometers per hour. Social and sporting events were called off across the state, including football games and one of the Australian turf's marquee horse races, the A$3.5 million ($2.7 million) Golden Slipper.

Almost 30 children in the rural town of Kendall spent Friday night in their primary school library together with more than a dozen of staff after flooding trapped them inside and prevented parents from collecting them. "Lots of hungry little bellies this morning as everyone woke up after a settled quiet night," a note on the school's Facebook page said. "All safe and sound here at school."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return

India reported 40,953 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the biggest daily jump in nearly four months, with its richest state and economic backbone Maharashtra accounting for more than half the infections. Deaths rose by 188 to 159,404, the...

Tense China-US talks heighten need for improved crisis management - Chinese adviser

The failure of this weeks U.S.-China meeting to build strategic trust has heightened the need for Beijing and Washington to improve crisis management regime, a senior Chinese military scholar and adviser told a Beijing forum on Saturday. Af...

Polish doctors torn over mental health as grounds to bypass near-total abortion ban

When Polish doctors told Paulina, 29, that her unborn child had no kidneys and would die upon birth, she knew she couldnt go through with the pregnancy.Everyone says that the reward after the pain of birth is holding your child in your hand...

UN official: Myanmar people want UN sanctions, peacekeepers

The people of Myanmar have huge expectations from the United Nations and the international community following the February 1 coup, with many calling for sanctions and some urging the UN to send peacekeepers to stop the killings of peaceful...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021