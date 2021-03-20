Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-03-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 13:51 IST
Rains, thunderstorm hit parts of Madhya Pradesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

People in parts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday woke up to a bit of chill following overnight rains, thunderstorms, squalls, and hail witnessed in some districts, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, at least 14 districts received rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday.

Raisen and Bhopal districts received 13.2 mm and 10.0 mm rainfall respectively, senior meteorologist PK Saha of IMD Bhopal said.

Thunderstorms with hail hit parts of 16 districts, including Indore, Gwalior, Khandwa, Ujjain, and Burhanpur in the last 24 hours, he said.

The lowest minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius was recorded at Malajkhand in Balaghat, while the maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius was recorded at several districts, it was stated.

The weather is likely to remain the same during the day in parts of the state, the official said.

This was the second time since the onset of summer that the state has witnessed rains, squall, thunderstorms, and hail, he said.

The change in the weather pattern can be attributed to westerly disturbances, the official said.

An upper air cyclonic circulation was lying over south-east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Vidarbha in Maharashtra, he said.

Apart from this, induced upper air circulation is likely to form over western Rajasthan on Sunday, he said, adding that another westerly disturbance was in the offing on Monday.

These westerly disturbances have brought in moisture to the state in the last two days, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

