Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes off Japanese coast - GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes off Japanese coast - GFZReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 20-03-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 14:56 IST
A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck near the east coast of Honshu, Japan on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
Japan public broadcaster NHK warned residents a tsunami of one metre was expected for Miyagi Prefecture.
