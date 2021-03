Strong earthquake shakes Japan's capital; USGS says 7.2

A strong earthquake has been felt in Japan's capital. The USGS put the strength at magnitude 7.2.

The shaking in Tokyo started just before 6:10 p.m. USGS says the quake was centered 34 kilometers (21 miles) east of Ishinomaki, Japan at a depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles).

Advertisement

No other details were immediately available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)