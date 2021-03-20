Strong quake shakes Japan; tsunami advisory issued
Japan on Saturday experienced a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, and caused a tsunami advisory for the countrys northeast coast. Thats off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, in the countrys rugged northeast, which was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011. Officials there said there were no immediate reports of damage.PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 20-03-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 15:45 IST
Japan on Saturday experienced a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, and caused a tsunami advisory for the country's northeast coast. There were no immediate reports of damage.
The US Geological Survey put the strength at magnitude 7.0. The shaking started just before 6:10 p.m.
USGS said the quake was centered 27 kilometres (16.7 miles) east of Ishinomaki at a depth of 60 kilometres (33.5 miles). That's off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, in the country's rugged northeast, which was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011. The tsunami advisory was issued for Miyagi prefecture. Officials there said there were no immediate reports of damage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The US Geological Survey
- Japan
- Miyagi
- Tokyo