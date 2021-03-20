Left Menu

Strong quake shakes Japan; no immediate reports of damage

A strong earthquake struck Saturday off northern Japan, shaking buildings even in Tokyo and triggering a tsunami advisory for a part of the northern coast. Officials there said there were no immediate reports of damage. The strong temblor caused a temporary blackout in some areas and suspended bullet train services in the area, NHK said.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 20-03-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 16:45 IST
Strong quake shakes Japan; no immediate reports of damage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A strong earthquake struck Saturday off northern Japan, shaking buildings even in Tokyo and triggering a tsunami advisory for a part of the northern coast. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The US Geological Survey put the strength at magnitude 7.0 and depth at 54 kilometers (33.5 miles). The shaking started just before 6:10 pm.

The quake was centered off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, in the country's rugged northeast, which was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011.

Japan's Meteorological Agency issued an advisory for a tsunami up to 1 meter (yard) in height for Miyagi prefecture immediately after the quake but lifted it about 90 minutes later. The tsunami might have reached parts of the Miyagi coast already, Japan's NHK public television said. Officials there said there were no immediate reports of damage.

The strong temblor caused a temporary blackout in some areas and suspended bullet train services in the area, NHK said. The Nuclear Regulation Authority said no abnormalities have been detected at nuclear power plants in the region, including the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which suffered meltdowns in the 2011 quake and tsunami. Akira Wakimoto, a crisis management official in Tome town in Miyagi prefecture, said he was in his apartment when the quake struck and felt his room shake for a long time.

In the coastal city of Ofunato, Shotaro Suzuki, a hotel employee, said there was a temporary blackout and elevators stopped briefly, but power has been restored and there were no other problems.

''Our guests seemed worried at first, but they have all returned to their rooms, and our facility seems fine,(asterisk) Suzuki told NHK.



Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

