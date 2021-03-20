World News Roundup: Teachers dismissed after refusing to wear mask in Australia; Polish doctors torn over mental health and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Three Austrian teachers dismissed after refusing to wear masks

Three Austrian teachers who persistently refused to wear particle filtering masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus have been fired, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported on Saturday. Meanwhile in Switzerland, a customer who refused to wear a mask has been banned for five years from the Migros supermarket chain.

Polish doctors torn over mental health as grounds to bypass near-total abortion ban

When Polish doctors told Paulina, 29, that her unborn child had no kidneys and would die upon birth, she knew she couldn't go through with the pregnancy. "Everyone says that the reward after the pain of birth is holding your child in your hands," said Paulina, a retail manager from Gdynia, who asked Reuters to withhold her surname.

Quake hits Japan area devastated a decade ago, tsunami alerts lifted

An earthquake struck northeastern Japan on Saturday, hitting areas devastated by the 2011 disaster, generating a tsunami of 1 metre and shaking buildings. The quake, with a magnitude of 7.2, hit the coast of Miyagi Prefecture at 6:26 p.m. (0926 GMT) at a depth of 60 km (40 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

'Tough' U.S.-China talks signal rocky start to relations under Biden

U.S. and Chinese officials concluded on Friday what Washington called "tough and direct" talks in Alaska, which laid bare the depth of tensions between the world's two largest economies at the outset of the Biden administration. The two days of meetings, the first high-level in-person talks since President Joe Biden took office, wrapped up after a rare and fiery kickoff on Thursday when the two sides publicly skewered each others' policies in front of TV cameras.

International pressure on Myanmar generals grows as protesters march, one killed

Opponents of Myanmar's coup protested again on Saturday and international pressure on the military junta to halt its repression of democracy supporters increased, with Asian neighbours joining Western countries in condemning lethal force. A young man was shot and killed in one of the most turbulent neighbourhoods of the main city of Yangon, a resident and media reported, taking the death toll since the Feb. 1 coup to 238, according to a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group.

Thai police shoot water cannon at protesters near king's palace

Thai police shot water cannon on Saturday at anti-government protesters from behind a barricade of shipping containers and barbed wire to stop protesters from advancing towards the Grand Palace in Bangkok. About 1,000 protesters gathered near the Grand Palace in Bangkok in an area known as Sanam Luang, or Royal Field.

Britain hits milestone as half of all adults get first vaccine dose

Half of all adults in Britain have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, becoming the world's first major economy to hit that milestone. Health minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter the figure had been reached after a record 660,276 shots were administered on Friday.

Palestinians take another step in preparations for first election in 15 years

Palestinians took another step in preparations for their first parliamentary election in 15 years on Saturday, opening registration offices to admit the political parties and independent candidates that will take part. The May 22 election in the West Bank and Gaza is part of a broader push for reconciliation between President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah faction and rival Islamist group Hamas. This is seen as vital to building broader support for any future statehood talks with Israel, frozen since 2014.

Biden steps up family expulsions as U.S.-Mexico border arrivals keep climbing

The United States is expelling migrants to Mexico far from where they are caught crossing the border, according to Reuters witnesses, in a move that circumvents the refusal of authorities in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas who stopped accepting the return of migrant families with younger children. The practice is a sign that President Joe Biden is toughening his approach to the growing humanitarian crisis on the U.S.-Mexican border after his administration's entreaties for Central American migrants to stay home have failed to stop thousands from heading north.

Denmark reports two cases of serious illness, including one death, after AstraZeneca shot

Denmark said on Saturday that one person had died and another fell seriously ill with blood clots and cerebral haemorrhage after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination. The two, both hospital staff members, had both received the AstraZeneca vaccine less than 14 days before getting ill, the authority that runs public hospitals in Copenhagen said.

(With inputs from agencies.)