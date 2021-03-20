Left Menu

J-K chief justice inaugurates sub-judge court complex in Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-03-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 23:13 IST
Chief Justice of the common High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Pankaj Mithal on Saturday inaugurated the sub-judge court complex in Udhampur district here, an official spokesperson said.

The new complex, built at a cost of Rs 5.40 crore, was dedicated to the people of Udhampur, he said.

The spokesperson said the main court building includes the courtroom, criminal section, prosecution and staff section on the ground floor, and library and Lok Adalat on the first floor, besides the judge's residence.

Interacting with the bar members, Mithal said the aim behind constructing new buildings and infrastructure in courts is to facilitate an atmosphere where justice is delivered properly.

He said the new complex would be pivotal for the ease of doing business for courts.

During their interaction with the chief justice, the bar members highlighted various issues like the non-completion of the lawyers' chambers and the creation of an additional sessions court in Ramnagar.

Mithal gave the bar members a patient hearing and assured them that their issues would be addressed on priority, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

