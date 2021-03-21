Left Menu

Researchers find neighbourhood disparities in transmission risk of COVID-19

A study led by a team of researchers at the New York University presented a computational approach to measure exposure density at a high spatial and temporal resolution to understand neighbourhood disparities in transmission risk of COVID-19.

ANI | New York | Updated: 21-03-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 14:44 IST
Researchers find neighbourhood disparities in transmission risk of COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A study led by a team of researchers at the New York University presented a computational approach to measure exposure density at a high spatial and temporal resolution to understand neighbourhood disparities in transmission risk of COVID-19. The findings were published in the journal PNAS.

Researchers report that neighbourhood changes in exposure density--a measure of activity associated with increased risk of exposure to COVID-19-infected individuals--in New York City in response to a statewide stay-at-home order were associated with COVID-19 case, fatality, and test positivity rates; low-income and predominantly minority communities had the smallest relative decreases in exposure density and disproportionately poor health outcomes, according to the authors. By integrating geolocation data and granular land-use information, the researchers are able to establish both the extent of activity in a particular neighbourhood and the nature of that activity across residential, non-residential, and outdoor activities.

The researchers then analyse the differential behavioural response to social-distancing policies based on local risk factors, built-environment characteristics, and socioeconomic inequality. Our results highlight the significant disparities in health outcomes for racial and ethnic minorities and lower-income households. Exposure density provides an additional metric to further explain and understand the disparate impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable communities.

Although there is increasing awareness of disparities in COVID-19 infection risk among vulnerable communities, the effect of behavioural interventions at the scale of individual neighbourhoods has not been fully studied. The team of researchers develop a method to quantify neighbourhood activity behaviours at high spatial and temporal resolutions and test whether, and to what extent, behavioural responses to social-distancing policies vary with socioeconomic and demographic characteristics.

Researchers define exposure density (ExrExr) as a measure of both the localised volume of activity in a defined area and the proportion of activity occurring in distinct land-use types. Using detailed neighbourhood data for New York City, they quantify neighbourhood exposure density using anonymized smartphone geolocation data over a 3-mo period covering more than 12 million unique devices and rasterize granular land-use information to contextualize observed activity.

Next, researchers analyse disparities in community social distancing by estimating variations in neighbourhood activity by land-use type before and after a mandated stay-at-home order. Finally, they evaluate the effects of localized demographic, socioeconomic, and built-environment density characteristics on infection rates and deaths in order to identify disparities in health outcomes related to exposure risk.

The findings demonstrate distinct behavioural patterns across neighbourhoods after the stay-at-home order and that these variations in exposure density had a direct and measurable impact on the risk of infection. Notably, they find that an additional 10 per cent reduction in exposure density city-wide could have saved between 1,849 and 4,068 lives during the study period, predominantly in lower-income and minority communities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

If AIADMK wins, it will be BJP's victory, DMK chief Stalin tells people

Even if the AIADMK emerged victorious in a single-seat, the victor would be a BJP MLA and hence people should vote for his party and its allies in the April 6 Assembly elections, DMK president M K Stalin appealed to the electorate here on S...

BJP nominee shown black flags in Bengal's Domjur constituency

Former Bengal minister and BJPs assembly poll candidate from Domjur, Rajib Banerjee, was on Sunday shown black flags by TMC supporters in the constituency, when he was out campaigning from door to door with other activists of his party, pol...

Sharon Stone receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Hollywood star Sharon Stone says she has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news.Got my first vaccine... Come to coreresponse Carbon Health. It was easy to ge...

China steps up COVID-19 vaccination, considers differentiated visa policies

China has accelerated its vaccinations against COVID-19, administering 10 million doses in around a week, and is considering varied visa policies based on vaccination and virus conditions in different countries, officials said on Sunday.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021